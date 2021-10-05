Wagging & Walking – Jewels, Skip, Baby, Norton

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

75° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 75° 58°

Wednesday

70° / 58°
Showers
Showers 50% 70° 58°

Thursday

76° / 59°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 76° 59°

Friday

87° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 64°

Saturday

89° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 66°

Sunday

85° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 85° 54°

Monday

75° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 75° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
55°

60°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
60°

65°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
65°

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

70°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
70°

72°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
72°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
73°

74°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
74°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
73°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

71°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
71°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

4 AM
Cloudy
22%
61°

60°

5 AM
Few Showers
31%
60°

60°

6 AM
Showers
35%
60°

60°

7 AM
Showers
36%
60°

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

51°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Mainly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Branson

50°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Harrison

53°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

55°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
60°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
68%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

West Plains

56°F Sunny Feels like 56°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
62°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
76%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100