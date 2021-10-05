Wagging & Walking – Jewels, Skip, Baby, Norton

We started the workweek off with lots of sunshine and gorgeous, Fall temps as high pressure has taken over. With the clear sky and light wind, temps will start off on the cool side today with lows around 50° with some spots likely getting into 40s so a jacket will likely be in order early on. More cloud cover arrives today too as an area of low pressure starts to shift from the east back toward the west. This will bring the potential for a stray shower or two but we're not expecting much moisture today. A better chance of showers arrives on Wednesday as the low shifts back on top of the region. We won't see much sunshine at all as a result of on and off rain throughout the day. The clouds and moisture knock our temps back a bit too with highs right around 70°. A few showers will likely linger Tuesday night into Thursday as this low finally gets kicked off to the east. Sunshine and drier conditions return on Thursday with highs rebounding into the mid and upper 70s. A warming trend develops as we close down the workweek as high pressure builds back in. This ridge will hold strong into the weekend and with that, afternoon readings soar back close to 90° by Saturday. We'll see a good deal of sunshine as this high holds throughout the weekend with temps staying well above average on Sunday, in the upper 80s. Another cold front moves our way by late Sunday and this one is going to bring the chance for a few showers and storms. The boundary won't only bring the chance for rain but also a cool-down with highs back in the mid-70s on Monday.

