Springfield Mo78°F Sunny Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson80°F Sunny Feels like 87°
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 84%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison79°F Sunny Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 66%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 86%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains78°F Sunny Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 89%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
