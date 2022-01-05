Wagging & Walking – Jazzy
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo26°F Sunny Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 8 mph NW
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
16°F Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 16F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson31°F Sunny Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 7 mph NW
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
20°F Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Precip
- 21%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison33°F Sunny Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 11 mph NW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
20°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Precip
- 18%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla24°F Sunny Feels like 13°
- Wind
- 13 mph W
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
14°F Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains32°F Sunny Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 11 mph NW
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
20°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent