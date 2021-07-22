Wagging & Walking – Izzy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Being there for someone when they need it most. A man from Springfield who does volunteer work in Iraq is helping save his interpreter's life. Dlo Yaseen needs to get surgery in his right ear. But, it couldn't happen in his country. Ozarks First reporter David Chasanov met with Yaseen and Hayes.

What might be a loud sound to many is much quieter to Yaseen, who started getting ear infections when he was 8 years old.