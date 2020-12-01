Wagging & Walking – Izzy & Boogie

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

23°F Clear Feels like 15°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

28°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

27°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F Some passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

22°F Clear Feels like 13°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

25°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

51° / 26°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 51° 26°

Wednesday

45° / 32°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 30% 45° 32°

Thursday

39° / 29°
Mix of rain and snow showers
Mix of rain and snow showers 40% 39° 29°

Friday

46° / 27°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 46° 27°

Saturday

52° / 28°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 52° 28°

Sunday

49° / 26°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 49° 26°

Monday

47° / 28°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 47° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
30°

36°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

47°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

51°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

48°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

43°

5 PM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

6 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
39°

38°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

35°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

33°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

32°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

31°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

31°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
31°

31°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
31°

30°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
30°

30°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

32°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
32°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100