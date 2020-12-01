Wagging & Walking – Izzy & Boogie
Springfield Mo23°F Clear Feels like 15°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson28°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
29°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison27°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Some passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla22°F Clear Feels like 13°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains25°F Clear Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity