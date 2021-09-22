Wagging & Walking – Izzy
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 13 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Clear. Low 45F. Winds NW < 5 mph.
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NNW
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous