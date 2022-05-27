Weather
Springfield Mo61°F Sunny Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Branson67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 11 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F A clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ESE
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Harrison65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Rolla55°F Cloudy Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
West Plains59°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 11 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity