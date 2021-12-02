Wagging & Walking – Hope

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

72° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 48°

Friday

73° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 73° 42°

Saturday

58° / 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 58° 48°

Sunday

66° / 29°
Showers
Showers 40% 66° 29°

Monday

42° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 42° 33°

Tuesday

45° / 33°
Showers
Showers 20% 45° 33°

Wednesday

52° / 30°
Showers
Showers 20% 52° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
70°

66°

5 PM
Clear
1%
66°

62°

6 PM
Clear
2%
62°

58°

7 PM
Clear
2%
58°

55°

8 PM
Clear
3%
55°

54°

9 PM
Clear
3%
54°

53°

10 PM
Clear
3%
53°

53°

11 PM
Clear
3%
53°

52°

12 AM
Clear
3%
52°

52°

1 AM
Clear
3%
52°

52°

2 AM
Clear
3%
52°

51°

3 AM
Clear
4%
51°

51°

4 AM
Clear
4%
51°

50°

5 AM
Clear
4%
50°

50°

6 AM
Clear
5%
50°

50°

7 AM
Clear
5%
50°

51°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
51°

56°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
56°

61°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
61°

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
11 mph WSW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low near 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph.
48°F A mostly clear sky. Low near 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

65°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
11 mph WSW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

64°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
11 mph W
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100