Wagging & Walking – Harley

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

45° / 35°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 45° 35°

Wednesday

47° / 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 47° 30°

Thursday

51° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 51° 36°

Friday

54° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 54° 38°

Saturday

61° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 61° 41°

Sunday

66° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 66° 45°

Monday

70° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 70° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

8 AM
Cloudy
3%
38°

38°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
38°

39°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
39°

41°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
41°

43°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
43°

45°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
45°

47°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

45°

6 PM
Cloudy
4%
45°

44°

7 PM
Cloudy
7%
44°

43°

8 PM
Cloudy
9%
43°

42°

9 PM
Cloudy
12%
42°

41°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
41°

41°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
41°

40°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
40°

40°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
40°

39°

2 AM
Cloudy
21%
39°

39°

3 AM
Cloudy
19%
39°

39°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
39°

39°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
39°

39°

6 AM
Cloudy
21%
39°

39°

7 AM
Cloudy
18%
39°

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

38°F Cloudy Feels like 33°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
35°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

41°F Cloudy Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
38°F Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
72%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

40°F Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
35°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
87%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

37°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 33°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

39°F Cloudy Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100