Weather
Springfield Mo30°F Cloudy Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 16 mph NW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
23°F Decreasing clouds. Low around 23F. Winds N/SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson33°F Cloudy Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 13 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NNE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison33°F Cloudy Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 14 mph NW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
29°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla31°F Cloudy Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 14 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F Some clouds. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains37°F Cloudy Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 16 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity