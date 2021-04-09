Wagging & Walking – Gizmo

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 50F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

50°F Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 50F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.