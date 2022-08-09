Weather
Springfield Mo71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 1 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Showers possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 1 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Precip
- 47%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 2 mph W
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 4 mph ESE
- Precip
- 48%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla74°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 4 mph W
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Precip
- 32%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 3 mph W
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 61%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity