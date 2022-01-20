Wagging & Walking – Frannie & Bert
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo12°F Sunny Feels like -4°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
4°F Starry. Low 4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson16°F Sunny Feels like 3°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
9°F Mainly clear. Low 9F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison16°F Sunny Feels like 3°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
9°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla9°F Sunny Feels like -5°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
6°F Clear. Low around 6F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains15°F Sunny Feels like 1°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
10°F Clear skies. Low 10F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous