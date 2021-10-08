Wagging & Walking Forecast with Bandit

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Washington DC
9/11: We Remember
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Crime Traveler
Crime
LEARNING CURVE
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
World News
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Top Stories
Mizzou reports 13 incidents of students with possibly drugged drinks
Mercy Springfield Surgery Center on lockdown after incident
Video
Springfield Police partner with USPS to catch criminals
Video
MEMSA awards members of the Taney County Ambulance District
Video
Cassidy Rainwater
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Friday, October 8 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, October 7 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wednesday, October 6 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Rascal
Video
Wednesday, October 6 Morning Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
Ozarks High School Sports
NFL
Pro-Football Challenge
Fantasy Football Express
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
China 2022
Auto Race Challenge
Top Stories
St. Louis Cardinals have (at least) 5 offseason questions
AFC Championship rematch: Bills return to Arrowhead to take on Chiefs
‘The talent you can just see’: Mahomes, Reid excited for Josh Gordon debut
St. Louis Cardinals announce NL Wild Card playoff roster
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
Living Ozarks
Frightly News
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Best of Branson
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Hispanic Heritage Month
Black History Month
Hunger Action Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Wagging & Walking Forecast with Bandit
wag and walk
by:
Savannah Tennyson
Posted:
Oct 8, 2021 / 07:19 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 8, 2021 / 07:19 AM CDT
Wagging & Walking Forecast with Bandit
Video
Wagging & Walking – Rascal
Video
Wagging & Walking – Jewels, Skip, Baby, Norton
Video
Wagging & Walking – Faccia
Video
Wagging & Walking – Bailey
Video
Wagging & Walking – Little Bit
Video
Wagging & Walking – Roscoe
Video
Wagging & Walking – Izzy
Video
Wagging & Walking – Charley
Video
Wagging & Walking – Smokey
Video
Wagging & Walking – Dilly & Sadie
Video
Wagging & Walking – Izzy
Video
Wagging & Walking – Hope
Video
Wagging & Walking – Ginger
Video
Wagging & Walking – Jack & Mary
Video
Wagging & Walking – Ozzy
Video
Wagging & Walking – Cissa
Video
Wagging & Walking – Gizmo
Video
Wagging & Walking – Sir Beau
Video
Wagging & Walking – Whiskey
Video
More wag and walk
Trending Stories
Mercy Springfield Surgery Center on lockdown after incident
Video
Why is Springfield experiencing a labor shortage?
Video
Cassidy Rainwater: Everything we know about her disappearance, the suspects, and the house fire
Video
Cassidy Rainwater disappearance rumors addressed by Dallas County Sheriff’s Office
Video
Shooting in North Springfield leaves one man dead, another person hurt
Video