Wagging & Walking Forecast with Bandit

Temperatures will be warmer today across the region as a warm front pushes through. Some areas are experiencing foggy conditions this morning, so make sure to allow for a few extra minutes of drive time. It will be a great day to walk the pup with warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Some clouds will hang around before becoming a mostly sunny Friday. Temperatures will continue to increase over the weekend. A spotty shower can't be ruled out, but overall the region will stay dry. Today, Springfield will top at 85 degrees. Over the weekend, it will feel more like summer than fall as an October warm spell fills the area. Some areas could even reach record highs on Saturday in the 90s. By the end of the weekend, the pattern changes to a stormier pattern, with temperatures decreasing back to near normal. If you are heading to a Friday Night Lights game tonight it the forecast looks like a touchdown with temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-60s. A warm front will push through later today, which will allow temperatures to increase Saturday. Behind the warmer temperatures is a stout cold front which will bring storms late Sunday. The SPC has most of the Ozarks under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast. Another cold front will come through the mid-next week, with more showers and storms possible.