Wagging & Walking Forecast – Warrior
Here’s our latest Wagging & Walking Forecast featuring Warrior! If you want to send us your photos, click on the Wagging & Walking tab or send them through my email, tspringer@kolr10.com. You can also send them via Facebook and Twitter.
Springfield Mo46°F Overcast Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 22 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Rain with embedded storms early becoming scattered late. Low 43F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson45°F Broken Clouds Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison49°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla47°F Overcast Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 22 mph S
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains45°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity