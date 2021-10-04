Wagging & Walking – Faccia
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo60°F Sunny Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 4 mph NW
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds NNE 5-10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Branson63°F Sunny Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 1 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Harrison65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Rolla65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 7 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NNE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
West Plains68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent