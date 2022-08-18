Weather
Springfield Mo66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 1 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson64°F Fog Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 1 mph W
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph SE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison66°F Fog Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSE
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla68°F Fair Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 0 mph E
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 4 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity