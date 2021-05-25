Wagging & Walking – Ellie
Springfield Mo66°F Rain Shower Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Branson68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Harrison68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Precip
- 34%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Rolla70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Precip
- 57%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
West Plains73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity