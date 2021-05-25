Wagging & Walking – Ellie

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk
Weather App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Rain Shower

Springfield Mo

66°F Rain Shower Feels like 66°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
65°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Branson

68°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
64°F Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

73° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 73° 65°

Wednesday

82° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 82° 66°

Thursday

84° / 61°
Sct. Storms
Sct. Storms 40% 84° 61°

Friday

72° / 49°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 72° 49°

Saturday

67° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 67° 51°

Sunday

73° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 73° 56°

Monday

76° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 76° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

10 AM
Showers
40%
69°

69°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
69°

70°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
70°

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
17%
72°

74°

2 PM
Cloudy
17%
74°

72°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
18%
73°

74°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
74°

72°

6 PM
Cloudy
22%
72°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
72°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
71°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
69°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
68°

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

67°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
67°

67°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
67°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
67°

67°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
67°

66°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
66°

66°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
66°

66°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
66°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

69°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100