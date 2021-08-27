Wagging & Walking – Dottie
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo79°F Sunny Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson81°F Sunny Feels like 88°
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla80°F Sunny Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains80°F Sunny Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F A clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous