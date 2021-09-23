Wagging & Walking – Dilly & Sadie

The chilliest air of the season so far has moved in and it's going to be a morning where you'll need a sweatshirt or light jacket. Lows are expected to be even cooler than yesterday morning with temps in the low to mid-40s. We will warm up a little more this afternoon with highs rounding out a few degrees warmer than Wednesday. High pressure starts to move eastward and that will allow for our next disturbance to move in. More clouds develop Friday ahead of another cold front but this one is looking to come through mainly dry. A spotty shower or two is possible as it slides through but right now, chances are looking slim at best. Seasonable conditions are expected to end the workweek with temps in the lower 80s Friday. Winds will switch around from the north into our Saturday and that will knock our temperatures back just a little. Highs Saturday look to rise back into the upper 70s and lower 80s for many spots across the Ozarks. The heat looks to make a return throughout the viewing area by late this weekend into early next week. Above-average temperatures are on the table Sunday and Monday with the mid to upper 80s in store under plenty of sunshine. Some locations to the SW could crack back into the lower 90s. It's looking like another cold front approaches by early next week which is something we'll be watching. This disturbance is also looking to be moisture-starved and coming through mainly dry but stay tuned as we get a little closer. Highs look to remain well above average through Tuesday with readings around 90°.

Have a great day!