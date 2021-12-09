Wagging & Walking – Daphne Joy

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 67° 48°

Friday

73° / 32°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 73° 32°

Saturday

45° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 45° 28°

Sunday

54° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 35°

Monday

64° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 64° 47°

Tuesday

68° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 68° 57°

Wednesday

70° / 56°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 70° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
55°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
59°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
61°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
65°

63°

4 PM
Sunny
2%
63°

59°

5 PM
Clear
6%
59°

57°

6 PM
Clear
4%
57°

53°

7 PM
Clear
5%
53°

51°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
51°

50°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
50°

49°

10 PM
Clear
8%
49°

50°

11 PM
Clear
10%
50°

50°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
50°

51°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
51°

51°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
51°

52°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
52°

53°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
53°

54°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
54°

55°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
55°

56°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
56°

57°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
57°

60°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
60°

Sunny

Springfield Mo

55°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph.
48°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

60°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

58°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

54°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

53°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner