Wagging & Walking – Dakota

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Attorneys for former "19 Kids and Counting" star Josh Duggar have requested the trial date be pushed back to after February 2022.

Duggar is charged in a two-count indictment, alleging one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on April 29 and released on May 5.