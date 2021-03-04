Wagging & Walking – Cupcake

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk
Weather App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

45°F Sunny Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

44°F Sunny Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Overcast. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

50°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph NNE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

50°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

54°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

69° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 69° 43°

Friday

50° / 32°
Showers
Showers 40% 50° 32°

Saturday

59° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 59° 35°

Sunday

63° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 63° 38°

Monday

66° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 66° 46°

Tuesday

68° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 68° 55°

Wednesday

65° / 48°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 30% 65° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

57°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

54°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
52°

51°

10 PM
Cloudy
3%
51°

51°

11 PM
Cloudy
3%
51°

50°

12 AM
Cloudy
5%
50°

49°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
49°

49°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

48°

3 AM
Cloudy
8%
48°

47°

4 AM
Cloudy
13%
47°

46°

5 AM
Cloudy
16%
46°

45°

6 AM
Cloudy
21%
45°

45°

7 AM
Cloudy
22%
45°

45°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
45°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100