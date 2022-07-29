Weather
Springfield Mo73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 7 mph NE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson73°F Fair Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 1 mph E
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Precip
- 92%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Precip
- 81%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla68°F Fair Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Precip
- 58%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
