Weather
Springfield Mo73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
77°F Clouds increase. A couple showers or thunderstorms possible. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of storms 20%.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 1 mph SE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
80°F Mainly clear. Low near 80F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
78°F A clear sky. Low 78F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 4 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
77°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
78°F Mostly clear. Low 78F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity