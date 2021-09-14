Wagging & Walking – Cissa

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

89° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 66°

Wednesday

83° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 64°

Thursday

85° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 85° 65°

Friday

87° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 67°

Saturday

88° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 88° 67°

Sunday

89° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 67°

Monday

89° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
74°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
77°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
81°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
83°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
85°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
87°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
87°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
84°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
75°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
74°

73°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
73°

72°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
72°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
72°

70°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
70°

68°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
68°

68°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
68°

67°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
67°

67°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
67°

67°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

66°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
66°

Sunny

Springfield Mo

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 66F. Winds SW/NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 66F. Winds SW/NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
64°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
76%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

West Plains

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

