Wagging & Walking – Cissa

It's been a quiet last few days across the Ozarks but unsettled changes are taking shape today as a cold front moves toward us. A few more clouds develop as this storm system gears up out west thanks to more moisture in the air. This disturbance will move toward us late today into Wednesday and it will bring the threat for showers and thunderstorms. The cold front looks to move through the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with more widespread coverage of moisture Tuesday night. With the hotter temps and moisture content in the atmosphere, we will have some instability to work with. A few stronger storms are possible as we do have a Marginal Risk blanketing much of the area. Hail and gusty winds would be the primary hazards in the strongest of storms so make sure you stay weather aware. On and off storms look to linger through early tomorrow before this area of low pressure clears the Ozarks Wednesday night. With all of the cloud cover and the chance for rain, temps are going to be cooler on Wednesday, likely topping out in the lower 80s. In its wake, high pressure builds back in by Thursday and we'll see more sunshine as a result. A ridge to the west shifts our way a bit and that brings the heat back this weekend. Mainly sunny conditions are in store for the Ozarks with highs well above average for mid-September. Afternoon readings may be back in the upper 80s and lower 90s as early as Saturday and it looks to continue into early next week. This ridge of high pressure holds through at least Monday with lots of sunshine in store. Rain chances are looking slim to none too so the drought conditions will need to be monitored.

