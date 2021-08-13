Wagging & Walking – Chuck

wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

87° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 87° 69°

Saturday

80° / 63°
Isolated Showers
Isolated Showers 30% 80° 63°

Sunday

83° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 64°

Monday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 66°

Tuesday

87° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 69°

Wednesday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 71°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
75°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
85°

85°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
85°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
85°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
85°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
84°

82°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
82°

79°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
79°

78°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
78°

75°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
75°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
75°

74°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
73°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
72°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
71°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
71°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
71°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
70°

Fair

Springfield Mo

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Couple of showers possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
69°F A few clouds from time to time. Couple of showers possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
71°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
1 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Thunderstorm

West Plains

73°F Thunderstorm Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
