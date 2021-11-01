Wagging & Walking – Chippy

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

47° / 38°
Showers
Showers 20% 47° 38°

Tuesday

45° / 36°
Showers
Showers 30% 45° 36°

Wednesday

44° / 31°
Showers
Showers 40% 44° 31°

Thursday

48° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 48° 30°

Friday

50° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 50° 31°

Saturday

57° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 57° 38°

Sunday

63° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 63° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
44°

45°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
45°

46°

12 PM
Cloudy
8%
46°

45°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
45°

45°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
45°

45°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
45°

44°

4 PM
Showers
46%
44°

43°

5 PM
Showers
50%
43°

43°

6 PM
Showers
54%
43°

42°

7 PM
Showers
53%
42°

42°

8 PM
Showers
46%
42°

41°

9 PM
Showers
41%
41°

41°

10 PM
Showers
39%
41°

41°

11 PM
Showers
45%
41°

40°

12 AM
Showers
52%
40°

40°

1 AM
Showers
45%
40°

40°

2 AM
Showers
44%
40°

40°

3 AM
Showers
37%
40°

40°

4 AM
Few Showers
34%
40°

40°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
40°

40°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
40°

39°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
39°

38°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
38°

39°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
39°

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

42°F Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers around. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
38°F Showers around. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

43°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

42°F Cloudy Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

40°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 36°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
36°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

42°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Walking Wagging Forecast

