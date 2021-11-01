Wagging & Walking – Chippy

We closed out October on a crisp and quiet note and that cooler feel isn't going anywhere as we kick-start November. Northeasterly winds will drag in chillier air with highs only in the upper 40s this afternoon. Clouds continue to thicken up too as our next disturbance moves in. This storm system arrives late today and it's looking like it could bring a few showers, especially overnight. Showers will be possible throughout Tuesday and Wednesday as well with temperatures remaining well below average for this time of the year. Expect highs to be in the realm of the upper 40s and lower 50s Tuesday under cloudy skies. Even colder conditions are on the docket for Wednesday with readings in the middle 40s. Behind this system, the coldest air of the season takes over with lows close to the freezing mark on both Thursday and Friday morning. A widespread frost and freeze is on tap so make sure you bring in any plants that are susceptible to the cold. Sunshine returns by Thursday as high pressure starts to build back in. This will make for a warmer and quieter trend as we end the workweek and kick-start the weekend. Highs will round out in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday with temps finally back to average by Sunday. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the lower to middle 60s by Sunday afternoon.

