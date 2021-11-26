Wagging & Walking – Chipper

We ended our Thanksgiving on a bright and cold note and that is exactly what we'll see as we kick-start our Black Friday. With the starry sky and light wind, temps will only start in the teens and 20s. Make sure you bundle up! Wind chills will likely be in the teens If you're heading out doing some shopping this afternoon, temps will be seasonable with drier weather taking over. Highs look to top out in the low to mid-50s under plenty of sunshine. This weather pattern holds as we progress through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds into the heart of the nation. At the surface though, a cold front slides through Saturday. It's looking to come through dry but we'll see a few clouds along with a light breeze. We'll be back into the 60s Saturday ahead of that front with highs running almost 10° above average for this time of year. Sunday will be cooler with the help of the NW breeze. Afternoon readings look to tumble back into the lower 50s under mainly sunny skies. Temps look to rebound once again by early next week with sunshine and milder air prevailing on Monday. Highs will likely be back into the low to mid-60s. Our next cold front looks to approach the area early next week but we're not anticipating any moisture at the moment. This one doesn't look to push through all of the Ozarks with the cooler air actually staying north of us. In fact, the front is looking to stall across the region which will keep that division of milder air to the south and the chill to the north. The start of December will be above normal with temperatures holding in the lower 60s. Even milder air streams in ahead of another cold front that looks to move in late next week with the mid and upper 60s making a return by Thursday.

Have a great day!