Wagging & Walking – Chico
Springfield Mo31°F Freezing Drizzle Feels like 20°
- Wind
- 18 mph SE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Cloudy with rain. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Branson32°F Cloudy Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 96%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Harrison32°F Cloudy Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 12 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 74%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Rolla29°F Cloudy Feels like 19°
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 99%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
West Plains30°F Cloudy Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 66%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity