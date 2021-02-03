Wagging & Walking – Cheyenne

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Big Game 2021

More wag and walk

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

29°F Sunny Feels like 20°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
43°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

24°F Sunny Feels like 18°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few sprinkles possible late. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few sprinkles possible late. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

24°F Sunny Feels like 19°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few sprinkles possible late. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few sprinkles possible late. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

26°F Sunny Feels like 18°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A few sprinkles possible late. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A few sprinkles possible late. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

23°F Sunny Feels like 17°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
38°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

54° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 54° 43°

Thursday

54° / 24°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 30% 54° 24°

Friday

48° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 48° 28°

Saturday

42° / 12°
Rain/Snow Showers
Rain/Snow Showers 30% 42° 12°

Sunday

33° / 14°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 3% 33° 14°

Monday

25° /
Snow
Snow 30% 25°

Tuesday

21° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 21°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
33°

37°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
37°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

47°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

50°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

51°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

47°

6 PM
Clear
1%
47°

45°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

44°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

43°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
43°

43°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
43°

42°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
42°

43°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
43°

42°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
42°

42°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
42°

42°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
42°

43°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
43°

43°

5 AM
Cloudy
17%
43°

43°

6 AM
Cloudy
22%
43°

44°

7 AM
Cloudy
17%
44°
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100

Big Game Station