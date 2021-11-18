Wagging & Walking – Chase

The cold front that brought the clouds, showers, and falling temps has cleared the area and in its wake, we are crisp. High pressure is building in and that will bring a much brighter Thursday compared to our Hump Day. As we awaken this morning, readings will be much colder, rounding out near freezing. You'll need the heavier jackets once again as even colder air streams into the Ozarks. Highs for our Thursday, even though it will be bright will only be in the 40s. Lows Thursday night into Friday morning tumble back into the 20s which is well below average for this time of November. Winds do begin to turn around from the south as we get into Friday and that will make for a warming trend into the first half of the weekend. A few more clouds move in Saturday ahead of our next disturbance which is slated to arrive on Sunday. Ahead of this one, highs moderate back into the 60s Saturday afternoon which will be just a little above the norm for late November. This cold front tracks through the area on Sunday which brings another shower chance. It's not looking like a washout of a day at all, and in fact, it looks like we'll see a little sunshine. Monday will be drier and much colder with highs falling back into the lower and middle 40s. Overnight lows once again will dip into the 20s so keep those winter coats out. High pressure holds through early Thanksgiving week keeping the sunshine and quiet conditions around both Monday and Tuesday. If you have any plans to travel, it's not looking too bad, at least regionally. A storm system looks to approach Wednesday into Thanksgiving, bringing more clouds and the chance for rain on Turkey Day. This is something we'll be watching closely so stay tuned!

Have a great day!