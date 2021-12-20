Wagging & Walking – Cash

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

51° / 27°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 51° 27°

Tuesday

52° / 25°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 25°

Wednesday

50° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 50° 37°

Thursday

61° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 61° 49°

Friday

71° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 71° 35°

Saturday

50° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 50° 41°

Sunday

68° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 68° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
48°

45°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

41°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
41°

38°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
38°

36°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
36°

35°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
35°

34°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
34°

34°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
34°

32°

12 AM
Clear
7%
32°

31°

1 AM
Clear
7%
31°

30°

2 AM
Clear
7%
30°

30°

3 AM
Clear
7%
30°

30°

4 AM
Clear
7%
30°

29°

5 AM
Clear
7%
29°

29°

6 AM
Clear
7%
29°

30°

7 AM
Clear
7%
30°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
31°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
34°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
4%
39°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
43°

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

40°F Sunny Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry. Low near 27F. Winds SW at 5 mph.
27°F Starry. Low near 27F. Winds SW at 5 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

34°F Sunny Feels like 34°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

37°F Sunny Feels like 37°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

41°F Sunny Feels like 35°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

40°F Sunny Feels like 37°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Red Cross – Impact Lives. Donate Today

Red Cross Damage

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner