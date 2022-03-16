Weather
Springfield Mo48°F Sunny Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 4 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson47°F Sunny Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 0 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison48°F Sunny Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 1 mph S
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla54°F Sunny Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains52°F Sunny Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 2 mph E
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity