Weather
Springfield Mo61°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Hit and miss storms. Low around 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Branson59°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 21%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Harrison60°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Rolla59°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 63%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
West Plains59°F Rain Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity