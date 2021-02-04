Wagging & Walking – Buddy & Gemma
Springfield Mo45°F Cloudy Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F Clearing and much colder. Low 25F. Winds W/SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Branson47°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph W
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Harrison51°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph W
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Rolla42°F Rain Shower Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F A clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph W
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
West Plains43°F Cloudy Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
24°F Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph WNW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity