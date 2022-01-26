Wagging & Walking – Buddy

wag and walk

Sunny

Springfield Mo

14°F Sunny Feels like 6°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F Mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

18°F Sunny Feels like 9°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

16°F Sunny Feels like 7°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

8°F Sunny Feels like 0°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries are possible. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Cloudy. A few flurries are possible. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

14°F Sunny Feels like 3°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
25°F Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

36° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 36° 25°

Thursday

42° / 21°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 42° 21°

Friday

36° / 19°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 36° 19°

Saturday

51° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 30°

Sunday

50° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 50° 28°

Monday

59° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 59° 43°

Tuesday

55° / 30°
Showers
Showers 30% 55° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

16°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
16°

20°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
20°

24°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
24°

28°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
28°

31°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
31°

33°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
33°

35°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

36°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

31°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
31°

30°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
30°

28°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
28°

28°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
28°

29°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
29°

30°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
30°

30°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
30°

30°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
30°

31°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
31°

31°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
31°

31°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
31°

31°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
31°

31°

6 AM
Cloudy
3%
31°

31°

7 AM
Cloudy
3%
31°

32°

8 AM
Cloudy
2%
32°

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner