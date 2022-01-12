Wagging & Walking – Buck

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

56° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 56° 33°

Thursday

54° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 54° 31°

Friday

48° / 33°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 48° 33°

Saturday

33° / 18°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 60% 33° 18°

Sunday

34° / 23°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 34° 23°

Monday

44° / 27°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 44° 27°

Tuesday

54° / 27°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 54° 27°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

42°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
46°

46°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

49°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

52°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

55°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
52°

48°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°

45°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
45°

44°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
44°

42°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
42°

40°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
40°

39°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
39°

38°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
38°

37°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
37°

36°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
36°

35°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
35°

34°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
34°

34°

5 AM
Clear
3%
34°

34°

6 AM
Clear
3%
34°

35°

7 AM
Clear
3%
35°

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

37°F Sunny Feels like 31°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.
33°F Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

42°F Sunny Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

44°F Sunny Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

39°F Sunny Feels like 34°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

34°F Sunny Feels like 30°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Red Cross – Impact Lives. Donate Today

Red Cross Damage

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner