Wagging & Walking – Bruiser
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson74°F Fog Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 1 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 39%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison72°F Fog Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 2 mph E
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 39%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla70°F Fog Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 23%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains72°F Fog Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 2 mph S
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 37%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous