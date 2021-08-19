Wagging & Walking – Bruiser

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 71°

Friday

86° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Saturday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 71°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 73°

Monday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Tuesday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Wednesday

93° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 93° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
74°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
82°

83°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
83°

85°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
85°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
86°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
87°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
85°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
83°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
75°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

4 AM
Showers
41%
74°

73°

5 AM
Showers
41%
73°

73°

6 AM
Showers
43%
73°

73°

7 AM
Showers
49%
73°

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
71°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Branson

74°F Fog Feels like 74°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Harrison

72°F Fog Feels like 72°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Rolla

70°F Fog Feels like 70°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

West Plains

72°F Fog Feels like 72°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100