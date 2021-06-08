Wagging & Walking – Brillo & Chole
Springfield Mo71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Few showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Branson73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 2 mph SE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph SSW
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Harrison70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Precip
- 44%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Rolla70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
West Plains71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Precip
- 34%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity