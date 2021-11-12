Wagging & Walking – Boogie

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

47° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 47° 26°

Saturday

48° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 48° 36°

Sunday

52° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 52° 33°

Monday

60° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 40°

Tuesday

69° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 69° 53°

Wednesday

61° / 36°
Showers
Showers 30% 61° 36°

Thursday

49° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 49° 31°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

43°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

45°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
45°

46°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

45°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

43°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

39°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

38°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

36°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
36°

36°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
36°

35°

10 PM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

11 PM
Clear
1%
33°

32°

12 AM
Clear
1%
32°

31°

1 AM
Clear
2%
31°

30°

2 AM
Clear
2%
30°

29°

3 AM
Clear
3%
29°

29°

4 AM
Clear
3%
29°

28°

5 AM
Clear
4%
28°

28°

6 AM
Clear
4%
28°

27°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
27°

29°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
29°

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

42°F Sunny Feels like 36°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.
26°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

44°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

42°F Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

46°F Sunny Feels like 40°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

43°F Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100