Wagging & Walking – Bo
Springfield Mo29°F Clear Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson28°F Sunny Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Overcast. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison29°F Sunny Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 2 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 47%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla27°F Sunny Feels like 22°
- Wind
- 4 mph N
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 12%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains31°F Sunny Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Overcast. Low around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity