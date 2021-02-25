Wagging & Walking – Bo

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk
Weather App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

29°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.
32°F Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

28°F Sunny Feels like 28°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Overcast. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

29°F Sunny Feels like 29°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
37°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

27°F Sunny Feels like 22°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

31°F Sunny Feels like 25°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Overcast. Low around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

50° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 50° 32°

Friday

48° / 33°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 48° 33°

Saturday

62° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 62° 42°

Sunday

55° / 29°
Showers
Showers 40% 55° 29°

Monday

55° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 55° 36°

Tuesday

52° / 34°
Showers
Showers 20% 52° 34°

Wednesday

64° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 64° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
31°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
32°

35°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
35°

40°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
40°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

45°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

47°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

45°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
45°

42°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

40°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
40°

39°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
39°

39°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
39°

39°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

39°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
39°

38°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
38°

38°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
38°

37°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
37°

37°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
37°

36°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
36°

37°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
37°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100