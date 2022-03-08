Weather
Springfield Mo29°F Cloudy Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
26°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson31°F Cloudy Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NNW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison31°F Cloudy Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla29°F Cloudy Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
28°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains31°F Cloudy Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity