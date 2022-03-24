Weather
Springfield Mo36°F Cloudy Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson39°F Cloudy Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph WNW
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison39°F Cloudy Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph WNW
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla37°F Cloudy Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 10 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Precip
- 12%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains40°F Cloudy Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph WNW
- Precip
- 13%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity