Wagging & Walking – Baxter
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo39°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 0 mph N
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and storms late. Low 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson40°F Fair Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 0 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison42°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla37°F Fog Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains41°F Clear Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 2 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Precip
- 37%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous