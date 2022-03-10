Weather
Springfield Mo39°F Cloudy Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F Mainly cloudy with a wintry mix/snow developing late. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip. 40%.
- Wind
- 13 mph NNW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Branson40°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
29°F Mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Harrison39°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
31°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Rolla32°F Cloudy Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Precip
- 68%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
West Plains39°F Sunny Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 13%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
