Wagging & Walking – Bailey & Lexis
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo35°F Sunny Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 15 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson33°F Sunny Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Mostly clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison33°F Sunny Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F A few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla36°F Sunny Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains35°F Sunny Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F A few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous