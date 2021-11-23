Wagging & Walking – Bailey & Lexis

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

61° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 44°

Wednesday

64° / 37°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 64° 37°

Thursday

43° / 23°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 43° 23°

Friday

54° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 34°

Saturday

62° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 62° 36°

Sunday

52° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 34°

Monday

60° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
43°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

55°

5 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

6 PM
Clear
0%
53°

50°

7 PM
Clear
1%
50°

49°

8 PM
Clear
1%
49°

48°

9 PM
Clear
1%
48°

48°

10 PM
Clear
1%
48°

46°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
46°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

46°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

46°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
46°

46°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

48°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

Sunny

Springfield Mo

35°F Sunny Feels like 28°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 15 to 20 mph.
44°F Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 15 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

33°F Sunny Feels like 28°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Mostly clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

33°F Sunny Feels like 27°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F A few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

36°F Sunny Feels like 28°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

35°F Sunny Feels like 28°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F A few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

