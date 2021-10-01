Wagging & Walking – Bailey

The unsettled pattern that has developed throughout the region isn't done just yet and it's going to hold today. Rain chances aren't looking too high but we're hit and miss storms are still on the table. Chances will be increasing over the weekend though as our next storm system moves toward the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected throughout the day and overnight as this disturbance tracks eastward. As this storm system moves in, it does look to knock our temps back a bit with highs in the upper 70s later on today. Afternoon readings will likely be in the mid to upper 70s into the weekend as the stormier weather pattern holds. As this area of low pressure will eject toward the region from the west by this more widespread showers and storms develop tomorrow. Make sure you have that umbrella handy because it will be needed Saturday into early Sunday. This storm system reinvigorates our rain chances through early Sunday as a cold front associated with the low-pressure center slides through the Ozarks. Showers and storms are looking likely throughout our Saturday with not too many dry periods in between. If you do have any outdoor plans, you may be wanting to shift them indoors or have a backup plan. This is something we'll be watching closely so stay tuned for the latest! Showers will likely linger through the first half of our Sunday as well before drier air takes over from the northwest. This will bring a little more sunshine as we head through Sunday afternoon and evening. Temps will be back below average by early next week in the wake of that front with highs in the lower to middle 70s both Monday and Tuesday. High pressure builds in and brings a quieter weather pattern back for the first half of the workweek. Temperatures will stay more seasaonble through the latter half of the week as well with readings in the low to mid 70s into Thursday. The cooler conditions will be accompanied by drier weather too with partly cloudy skies on tap Tuesday through Thursday.

