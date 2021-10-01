Wagging & Walking – Bailey
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Scattered showers and storms. Low 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Branson67°F Fog Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 2 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 66%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Harrison67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 1 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Precip
- 63%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Rolla66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 44%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
West Plains68°F Fog Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent