Wagging & Walking – Bailey

SURFSIDE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — The search for survivors of a Florida condo collapse was halted Thursday due to concerns about the stability of the section of the building still standing.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference the halt happened early Thursday morning and was ongoing. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said there was no timeframe for when rescue operations would resume and that officials were meeting with structural engineers to develop a plan.