Wagging & Walking – Astrid, Versace, Barkely

wag and walk
Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

67° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 67° 61°

Wednesday

72° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 72° 45°

Thursday

54° / 44°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 54° 44°

Friday

59° / 33°
Showers
Showers 40% 59° 33°

Saturday

44° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 44° 25°

Sunday

44° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 44° 30°

Monday

48° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 48° 25°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

6 AM
Cloudy
2%
52°

53°

7 AM
Cloudy
2%
53°

53°

8 AM
Cloudy
2%
53°

54°

9 AM
Cloudy
13%
54°

56°

10 AM
Cloudy
3%
56°

58°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

61°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

62°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

64°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

5 PM
Cloudy
9%
64°

62°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
62°

62°

9 PM
Cloudy
23%
62°

62°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

62°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

62°

12 AM
Cloudy
23%
62°

63°

1 AM
Cloudy
23%
63°

64°

2 AM
Cloudy
18%
64°

64°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

5 AM
Few Showers
32%
64°

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

51°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

More clouds. Shower or two possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
61°F More clouds. Shower or two possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

48°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

48°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Rolla

47°F Fair Feels like 43°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

49°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
57°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Red Cross – Impact Lives. Donate Today

Red Cross Damage

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner